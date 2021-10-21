Evergrande will resume trading after talks on a potential deal have concluded.

Evergrande, a Chinese property developer, was due to resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday morning, just hours after it announced a potential merger had fallen through and warned it would default on its debts.

As it struggles with $300 billion in debt, the ailing firm paused trading on October 4 pending an announcement on a “significant deal,” with worried investors afraid the ramifications could harm the entire Chinese economy.

Evergrande, on the other hand, said on Wednesday that it has requested for a trading resumption.

A deal to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services subsidiary for HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) fell through, it said in a separate statement.

The buyer was supposed to be a subsidiary of Hong Kong real estate business Hopson Development Holdings.

Evergrande stated it would continue to take steps to address its liquidity problems, but warned that “the group’s ability to satisfy its financial obligations is not guaranteed.”

The Shenzhen-based firm has skipped several bond payments in US dollars.

On Saturday, a 30-day grace period on an offshore note expires.

Several domestic property rivals have already defaulted on loans and had their credit ratings reduced in recent weeks.

Markets were shaken earlier this month by fears that the corporation may collapse and send shockwaves across the Chinese economy, though Beijing has stated that any repercussions would be manageable.

Since regulators imposed restrictions for three separate debt ratios in a program nicknamed “three red lines” last year, China’s property sector has been under increased scrutiny.

Evergrande’s statements came as new-home prices in China dipped for the first time in six years last month, indicating that the property sector is struggling following a government crackdown.