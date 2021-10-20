Evergrande, the troubled developer, will resume trading, but warns of financial obligations.

Evergrande, a Chinese developer, announced in a filing that it will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services unit had fallen through.

As it struggles in a sea of debt and faces default, the company paused trading on October 4 pending an announcement on a “significant deal,” with investors worrying the ramifications from its plight could harm the wider Chinese economy.

Evergrande, on the other hand, said on Wednesday that it has requested for a trading resumption.

A deal to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services subsidiary for HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) fell through, it said in a separate statement.

The buyer was supposed to be a subsidiary of Hong Kong real estate business Hopson Development Holdings.

Evergrande stated it would continue to take steps to address its liquidity problems, but warned that “the group’s ability to satisfy its financial obligations is not guaranteed.”

According to data released on Wednesday, China’s new-home prices declined for the first time in six years last month, indicating that the property sector is struggling following a government crackdown.

The cost of new residences in 70 large and medium-sized cities fell somewhat in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, which did not provide an exact figure. According to Bloomberg, they fell by about 0.08 percent.

This is the lowest level since April 2015.

Bloomberg reported that secondary market prices fell 0.19 percent, marking the second monthly drop.

The latest figures are particularly concerning because September is traditionally regarded as a strong season for the housing market, and they come as property firms face increased scrutiny following the government’s clampdown on their borrowing.

As a result, their capacity to continue building and selling projects has been hampered, putting even more pressure on their bottom lines.

Evergrande, which is on the verge of bankruptcy due to debts of more than $300 billion, has been the largest victim of the crackdown.

Investors are apprehensive about what will happen because the company has missed multiple bond payments, and a 30-day grace period on an offshore note expires on Saturday.

Nonetheless, it has met its domestic commitments.

Markets were shaken earlier this month by fears that the corporation may collapse, sending shockwaves across the Chinese economy — and possibly globally — despite Beijing’s assurances that any repercussions would be contained.

In recent weeks, a number of domestic property rivals have done so. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.