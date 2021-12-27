Evergrande Promises to Deliver Homes ‘Full Steam Ahead’ Despite Its Debt.

Evergrande, the beleaguered Chinese real estate powerhouse, will deliver nearly four times the number of housing units to buyers in December than in the previous three months, according to its chairman, as the company grapples with large debts.

Evergrande has failed to repay bondholders and investors after becoming trapped in Beijing’s deleveraging campaign on the bloated property market. The company is buried in $300 billion in obligations.

However, the company has stated that it would be able to construct tens of thousands of units and pay off some debts despite having officially failed on a large bond payment this month.

“We delivered fewer than 10,000 units in September, October, and November since the business’s issues began,” chairman Hui Ka Yan — also known as Xu Jiayin in Mandarin — said at a company meeting on Sunday evening, according to a post on Evergrande’s official WeChat account.

“With only five days left in the month, we need to go all out to ensure that 39,000 units are delivered this month.”

According to him, the new residences are spread over 115 different complexes.

“At Evergrande, absolutely nobody is permitted to ‘lay flat,'” Hui added, referring to a popular internet slang word for “slacking off” among young people.

Despite missing a payment of more than $1.2 billion earlier this month, the company has consistently stated that it will finish its unfinished projects and deliver them to purchasers in a desperate bid to save its debts.

Earlier efforts to pay suppliers and contractors due to the debt crisis sparked months of protests at the group’s Shenzhen headquarters in September.

Since then, the bloated corporation has attempted to sell off assets and reduce its shares in other corporations, with Hui personally paying off some of the debts.

Evergrande’s debt restructuring is being overseen by the province government of Guangdong, where the company is based, but Beijing has yet to lift any of the limitations that caused the housing crisis.

China’s central bank promised Saturday to defend purchasers’ rights and promote the healthy growth of the real estate industry, blaming the firm’s difficulties on “bad management and uncontrolled expansion.”