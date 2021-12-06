Evergrande Posts ‘Construction’ Images on the Internet as Shares Drop to a 12-Year Low.

The Evergrande Group, China’s second largest property developer, has recently struggled to complete its underdeveloped properties, but a social media campaign demonstrating that building had resumed appeared to demonstrate that the company was on the mend. Users on Chinese social networking sites, on the other hand, are calling Evergrande’s bluff.

A video by The Wall Street Journal shows a number of posts on Weibo and WeChat by bloggers claiming that “no building has been done for months” at some places and that “there are less than 10 workers” in other regions where development has begun.

Evergrande’s stock plunged about 20% on Monday, finishing at barely 23 cents per share. According to CNN, the company’s stock valuation is the lowest it’s been since 2009.

Evergrande’s total liabilities are estimated to be around $300 billion. After its creditors sought $260 million in loan installments, the firm warned on Friday that it would run out of money.

With so much of Evergrande’s wealth invested in property development, the ability to finish and sell its undeveloped properties is critical to reviving its cash flow. Some perceive the new campaign as an indication that the firm is moving in this route, while others see it as a postponement technique to prevent what they regard as an impending disaster.

Evergrande has routinely missed bond payment deadlines over the past several months, relying on interest money near the conclusion of the loans’ 30-day grace periods to avoid default.

Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan met with government authorities in Guangdong province after the company’s recent cash flow warnings, and they agreed to deploy a “working group” to “oversee risk management.” Following this meeting, the People’s Bank of China intervened, stating that a hypothetical Evergrande collapse would not harm the country’s wider real estate sector.

It’s questionable whether the bank can be completely trusted in this regard. The bank has the power to bail out the corporation, according to Scott Kennedy, trustee chair in Chinese business and economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, who told The Washington Newsday in mid-October.

If, on the other hand, the bank’s purpose is to emulate Evergrande. This is a condensed version of the information.