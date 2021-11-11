Evergrande Pays Interest on Past Due Accounts: Report

According to a report released Thursday, Chinese developer Evergrande met a deadline to pay overdue interest on three US-dollar notes before their grace periods expired, averting another potential default and spurring a surge in the ailing firm’s shares.

In Hong Kong morning trade, Evergrande was up 8.4%.

After missing the original due dates last month, all eyes were on the deeply indebted firm as it faced a Wednesday deadline for $148 million in coupon payments.

The liquidity crisis at one of China’s largest property developers has shattered investor confidence and shaken the country’s primary real estate market, raising fears of a further spread of the problem.

The 30-day grace period for the current interest payments was set to expire on Wednesday, but Bloomberg News reported that customers of international clearing firm Clearstream had already received their payments.

Bloomberg noted that two investors who held two of the bonds confirmed that they had received the payments.

Clearstream did not respond to AFP’s request for comment right away.

By making delayed interest payments to offshore bondholders in October, the firm avoided more threatening defaults.

The Shenzhen-based developer has been trying to sell off assets to obtain cash as it is weighed down by obligations totaling more than $300 billion.

It previously raised roughly $144 million by selling a 5.7 percent share in internet company HengTen Networks Group in three separate deals, according to stock exchange documents.

Evergrande is one of a number of Chinese property developers caught up in a crackdown on speculation and leverage in the country’s massive real estate market, which is attempting to rein in excessive debt.

However, some of these laws appear to be being relaxed, with the Securities Times reporting on Wednesday that bank lending has been relaxed to make it simpler for property companies to borrow capital.