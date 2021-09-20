Evergrande Panic Costs Chinese Property Magnate $1 Billion.

Fears of a Chinese real estate giant, Evergrande, collapsing brought panic across Hong Kong trading floors Monday, costing the CEO of a Shanghai-based property developer more than a billion dollars.

According to Forbes, Zhang Yuanlin, chairman of Sinic Holdings Group, had his net worth plummet from $1.3 billion Monday morning to $250.7 million by the afternoon after his company was forced to suspend trading in Hong Kong due to an 87 percent decline in its share price.

Zhang, who made his money in high-rise flats and was named to Forbes’ Billionaires list of the world’s wealthiest individuals this year, is now extremely exposed as the potential collapse of teetering property behemoth China Evergrande causes alarm.

According to Bloomberg, Sinic’s shares experienced a sharp sell-off and a large rise in trading volume in the hours leading up to its suspension, which comes just weeks before it must pay a 9.5 percent $246 million bond due on October 18.

Sinic’s representative did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

Investor fears that Evergrande, one of China’s largest developers, could default on looming interest payments this week, as it wallows in debts of more than $300 billion, have wiped out the fortunes of many companies.

With the property sector accounting for more than a quarter of China’s GDP, there are fears of a spillover effect both domestically and globally.

Investors and suppliers demanding their money have staged uncommon rallies outside the company’s offices, with some claiming they are owed as much as $1 million.