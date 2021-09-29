Evergrande is selling a $1.5 billion stake in a Chinese bank.

Evergrande, the beleaguered property developer, announced on Wednesday that it will sell a $1.5 billion stake in a regional Chinese bank to generate much-needed capital as it battles to make interest payments while being weighed down by debts and downgraded credit ratings.

Evergrande’s first significant asset disposal as it strives to claw its way back from the brink of bankruptcy is a stake sale to a state-owned company.

Experts fear that the company’s disorderly downfall, which is laden with over $300 billion in debts, will resonate through China’s banking and property sectors, as well as the global economy.

Evergrande said in a Hong Kong exchange filing that it agreed to sell 1.7 billion non-public shares in Shengjing Bank in northeastern China to Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group.

The statement stated that “the Company’s liquidity difficulty has had a major adverse effect on Shengjing Bank,” but that the arrangement would still need to be authorized by the bank’s board of directors.

On Wednesday, Evergrande’s stock rose more than 14% in Hong Kong.

On Wednesday, a $47.5 million interest payment on a US dollar bond is due, less than a week after it was supposed to pay off another note.

It’s unclear whether the company has fulfilled its duties, however it has a 30-day grace period before being judged in default. Last week, I made an agreement to pay interest on a yuan-denominated note.

As the current payment approached, Fitch Ratings lowered China Evergrande Group’s credit ratings to C from CC, slightly above the comparable default level.

Fitch analysts noted in a report that “the downgrades suggest that Evergrande is likely to have missed interest payment on senior unsecured notes” and entered the grace period.

According to Bloomberg News, some creditors say Evergrande is accountable for a $260 million bond payment due Sunday and will pursue their claims if the company defaults.

Beijing has remained silent on the property empire’s woes, but official media has reported on varied reactions, indicating public sentiment against a private corporation that grew on a debt spree during China’s real estate boom years.

Because of Evergrande’s problems, China’s property regulations may be reduced, according to the state newspaper Economic Daily.

"We cannot simply relax restrictions just because some new conditions in individual housing firms have emerged," it said in a statement on Wednesday. "We can't go back to our old ways of using real estate as a tool.