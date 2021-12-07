Evergrande is reorganizing and forming a risk committee.

According to sources, Evergrande, China’s embattled property giant, is planning what could be the country’s largest ever debt restructure, encompassing all of its offshore liabilities, as it establishes a risk committee ahead of looming payment deadlines.

The company’s inability to meet its obligations has raised concerns about China’s property sector, which accounts for a significant portion of the country’s economy.

Interest payment grace periods on two $82.5 million notes were set to expire on Monday, potentially resulting in the company’s first default.

It is the most well-known Chinese real estate company to have gone bankrupt since Beijing began a regulatory crackdown on speculation and debt last year, effectively closing off a vital cash flow channel. However, there are indicators that the government is beginning to relax property restrictions.

Only two Evergrande executives and officials from state agencies will make up a seven-member “risk management group,” sparking hopes that the government will get more involved in managing its $300 billion debt pile.

According to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday, the committee was formed “in light of the operational and financial issues” that Evergrande is facing.

It happened just days after the company’s founder was summoned by the authorities after warnings that it might not be able to pay its financial responsibilities.

The provincial government of Guangdong is now sending a working team to the company, indicating a “possible takeover of Evergrande,” according to Jefferies analysts.

According to Bloomberg News, Evergrande is aiming to restructure all of its offshore public bonds and private debt commitments, citing people familiar with the situation.

Bloomberg said that the reorganization, which has yet to begin, might include public bonds sold by Evergrande and unit Scenery Journey, as well as $260 million in notes issued by joint venture Jumbo Fortune Enterprises.

A flurry of regulatory remarks have also indicated that officials are seeking to control the consequences at China’s second-largest developer in terms of volume.

In a note, Nomura’s senior China economist Lu Ting stated, “Evergrande’s disclosures and the accompanying government announcements were tightly coordinated, pointing to the formal beginning of Evergrande’s debt restructuring.”

“Global investors should take responsibility for their own decisions to participate in Evergrande’s dollar bonds, and the Chinese government would not provide a firm guarantee to indebted companies like Evergrande,” he continued, citing the regulators’ comments.