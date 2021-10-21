Evergrande is in a bind as unit sales fall through.

The failure of China Evergrande’s planned $2.5 billion sale of a property services unit has brought the struggling company closer than ever to bankruptcy, fueling fears that it may go bankrupt soon, sending shockwaves across the Chinese economy.

For months, concern about the company’s future has swirled as Beijing’s crackdown on the massive real estate sector, aimed at controlling excessive borrowing, effectively shut it off from financial markets, leaving it unable to complete hundreds of construction projects and unable to pay lenders.

Evergrande Property Services was the latest asset to fail to sell in order to fund a years-long buying spree that included everything from a football club to a bottled water company and amusement parks.

In September, a $1.5 billion stake in a provincial Chinese bank was sold, marking a remarkable accomplishment.

Warnings that its failure could trigger a “Lehman moment” — a reference to the Wall Street titan whose collapse sent global markets into a tailspin during the global financial crisis — have been largely dismissed, with China’s central bank saying over the weekend that the consequences could be contained.

However, with the property industry accounting for a significant portion of the world’s second largest economy — some estimates put it at almost a quarter — there is still a lot of concern about the situation.

Founder Xu Jiayin’s massive borrowing has left the company with a debt of more over $300 billion, which it is having problems repaying.

When the government began to introduce a series of steps to curb in developers’ borrowing last year, the debt pile became a huge issue.

Evergrande, situated in Shenzhen, has missed several payments on dollar-denominated bonds due to a lack of funds, and while they have 30-day grace periods, the first of them expires on Saturday night.

“There is no certainty that the group will be able to pay its financial obligations,” the firm cautioned on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the larger Chinese property sector is under strain, with new-home prices falling for the first time in six years in September, and the real estate and construction industries contracting in the third quarter, dragging down overall economic growth.

In recent weeks, additional companies in the crisis have failed to satisfy obligations, including Hong Kong-listed Sinic Holdings and mid-sized competitor Fantasia.

This is uncharted territory, but the widespread belief is that the offshore bond deadline will be met on Saturday.