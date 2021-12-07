Evergrande has fallen behind on its debt payments and is looking to restructure.

Debt-laden According to a report released Tuesday, Chinese property giant Evergrande has missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors for the first time, boosting the risk of default as it prepares for a government-backed mega-restructuring.

Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that certain bondholders have failed to receive payment after a 30-day grace period on $82.5 million in past-due coupon payments expired, citing sources.

Evergrande’s initial default exacerbated already swirling concerns about its future and the wider Chinese property market. The coupons were originally due on November 6 with a one-month grace period, with Evergrande’s initial default exacerbating already swirling concerns about its future and the wider Chinese property market.

When the Chinese government launched a campaign last year to reduce Evergrande’s and other real estate corporations’ excessive debt, it triggered a crisis in the industry.

Companies that had accumulated massive debt to expand saw the taps shut off and were forced to struggle to finish projects, pay contractors, and fulfill repayments.

Evergrande is the most well-known company to have succumbed to the crackdown, with a debt burden of over $300 billion, but others have as well.

The real estate business is a major generator of growth in the world’s second-largest economy, and the debt issue has sparked fears of a spillover into other important sectors.

The bond repayments have yet to be addressed by Evergrande.

The Chinese government is ready to assume a leadership role in the reorganization as it scrambles to minimize the impact, analysts told AFP.

Following Evergrande’s announcement on Friday that it may be unable to pay its financial obligations, the Chinese government summoned the company’s founder and outlined a series of actions that provide the clearest image yet of Beijing’s efforts to resolve the situation.

In a note, Nomura’s senior China economist Lu Ting stated, “Evergrande’s disclosures and the accompanying government announcements were tightly coordinated, pointing to the formal beginning of Evergrande’s debt restructuring.”

“Global investors should take responsibility for their own decisions to participate in Evergrande’s dollar bonds, and the Chinese government would not provide a firm guarantee to indebted companies like Evergrande,” he continued, citing the regulators’ comments.

Evergrande announced Monday the formation of a new seven-member “risk management committee” that will include only two business executives and officials from governmental agencies.

The provincial government of Guangdong is also sending a team to the company, indicating a “possible takeover of Evergrande,” according to Jefferies analysts.

According to Chen Long, a partner at research company Plenum, the working group is a clear evidence of growing government involvement in Evergrande’s future.

"(Founder) Hui Ka Yan will not be able to make it.