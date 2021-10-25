Evergrande has announced that work on ten stalled projects has resumed.

Evergrande’s stock jumped on Monday after the company claimed it has resumed work on more than ten projects, as it moved to assuage concerns about its debt woes.

The liquidity problem at one of China’s largest property developers has shattered investor confidence, rocked the country’s vital real estate sector, and fueled fears of a wider economic downturn.

However, the company, which is buried under a mountain of debt totaling more than $300 billion, paid interest on an offshore bond just before a Saturday deadline, averting a default and providing a much-needed reprieve.

Evergrande was reported to have missed many offshore bond payments, and while some of them had a 30-day grace period, it was widely assumed it would be unable to meet its commitments.

Investors were pleased to learn on Monday that the company’s Shenzhen operations had “resumed development and production for more than 10 projects in six locations.”

In early trading, the company’s stock jumped more than 4%.

According to the group’s most recent interim report, as of end-June, it has 778 projects spread over 233 Chinese cities.

However, work had been delayed at certain sites in recent months because suppliers and contractors claimed the corporation had failed to pay them.

The company has been in financial trouble since Beijing began cracking down last year on the country’s massive property sector, which accounts for a fourth of the economy, in an effort to reign in excessive debt.

However, the restrictions on financing have hampered enterprises’ ability to execute projects.

Anxious homeowners have shown up at unfinished construction sites to demand information, according to AFP.

“Strict property market regulation has thrown Evergrande into a crisis vortex since the beginning of the year,” the company stated in a statement on its WeChat account on Sunday.

“How the corporation resumes work and production on hundreds of projects around the country, and delivers buildings on time, has an impact on the nerves of the entire population,” Evergrande noted.

It offered status updates on specific projects in a separate statement and stated that “guaranteeing the delivery of structures” was key to the company’s mission.