Evergrande, China’s debt-ridden property developer, will default, according to Fitch Ratings.

Evergande, the debt-ridden Chinese property giant, has defaulted for the first time, according to Fitch Ratings, as officials sought to prevent contagion throughout the world’s second largest economy.

When the Chinese government launched a campaign last year to curb excessive debt among real estate enterprises as well as wild consumer speculation, it triggered a crisis in the industry.

Companies that had accumulated massive debt to expand saw the taps shut off and were forced to struggle to finish projects, pay contractors, and satisfy both local and international repayments.

Evergrande, the world’s largest real estate company, was the most high-profile company to become engaged in the crisis, having struggled for months to acquire funds to pay down $300 billion in debt.

Fitch verified the corporation has defaulted on more than $1.2 billion in bond obligations for the first time on Thursday, downgrading the company’s status to a limited default rating.

Kaisa, a smaller property company but one of China’s most indebted, also defaulted on $400 million in bonds, according to Fitch.

In the second part of this year, more than ten Chinese real estate companies had defaulted.

However, Ashley Alder, the chairman of Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission, downplayed fears that China’s property difficulties could resemble the global financial crisis of 2008.

“It’s an important event, you can’t underplay it,” he told Bloomberg Television. “But it’s basically not that level of event for the financial system.”

The property sector in China is a major driver of the economy and a source of wealth for the country’s growing middle class.

Beijing has been attempting to avoid a catastrophic fallout from Evergrande’s bankruptcy in order to maintain “social stability.”

However, it has opted out of a government rescue.

Instead, a “risk management committee” made up of state officials was called in last week to clean up the current shambles.

The governor of the People’s Bank of China, Yi Gang, stated on Thursday that Beijing intends to deal with Evergrande’s future in a market-oriented manner.

“The rights and interests of creditors and stockholders will be properly protected in line with their legal seniority,” Yi said in a pre-recorded video address to a top-level seminar in Hong Kong, according to Chinese state media.

Despite these guarantees, investors are unsure what the future holds and what Beijing’s broader strategy is.

Neither Evergrande nor Kaisa have commented on the default reports or their plans for the future.

