Evergrande Bond Plan Assists Asian Investors.

On Wednesday, Asian investors treaded gingerly, but anxieties appeared to be calmed by news that Evergrande, the beleaguered Chinese property behemoth, had agreed to a plan to repay interest on one of its significant debts, averting a default that many worry would wreak havoc on the domestic and global economies.

However, traders remain cautious as they await the Federal Reserve’s critical meeting, where it is expected to reveal a timeline for beginning to unwind its massive monetary stimulus program.

This is set against a backdrop of rising coronavirus infections and declining global growth, as well as a growing fight over the US debt ceiling, which, if not resolved, could result in a default in the world’s largest economy, perhaps triggering another financial disaster.

In Asia, investors returned to work after a four-day holiday to catch up on Monday’s rout, which was fueled by rumors that one of the country’s largest developers was on the verge of collapse.

While trade floors experienced a bit more stability on Tuesday, there was still a lot of uncertainty, and there is hope that the administration will break its quiet and give an idea of how it plans to deal with the problem at some point.

With debts exceeding $300 billion and no method to generate revenue, it was expected that it would be unable to satisfy its interest commitments on two bonds – one offshore and one domestic – on Thursday, thus putting it in default.

However, Wednesday began on a good note with the announcement that it had reached an agreement on a plan to repay interest on the local note, bringing much-needed respite, albeit no word on the foreign payments.

There was also some good news in the form of a massive cash injection into financial markets by China’s central bank, which alleviated any liquidity concerns.

According to Gary Dugan, chief executive officer of the Global CIO Office, the Evergrande news “will be helpful and perhaps mitigate some of the inevitable volatility and downside after the holiday break.”

“For confidence to return more meaningfully, the market will need to see sight of Evergrande’s big restructuring plans,” he added.

The PBoC’s move “indicates that (officials) are actively monitoring the situation and are prepared to intervene if the economy is threatened,” according to IG Asia strategist Jun Rong Yeap.

Shanghai declined, but not as much as projected, while Tokyo, Singapore, and Taipei also sank.

