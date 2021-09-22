Evergrande Agrees To A Deal To Avoid A Key Bond Default: Company.

Embattled Evergrande, a Chinese real estate firm, announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with domestic bondholders to avoid defaulting on one of its interest payments.

Fears that the Chinese firm could collapse have sent financial markets tumbling, threatening to destroy the world’s second-largest economy.

Evergrande’s property unit, Hengda, stated in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange that it has arranged a plan to pay interest due on its 2025 bond, which Bloomberg News estimated to be worth 232 million yuan ($35.9 million).

It made no mention of interest repayments for an offshore bond.

Investors who “purchased and held the bonds” before September 22, 2021, according to Hengda’s announcement, “are entitled to interest paid at this time.”

According to analysts, the repayment will help calm markets in the short term.

But, according to Gary Dugan, chief executive officer of the Global CIO Office, “for confidence to return more meaningfully, the market will need to get sight of the overall restructuring plans for Evergrande.”

The Evergrande problem has even sparked uncommon rallies outside the company’s Chinese offices, with investors and suppliers demanding payment – some claiming to be owed as much as $1 million.

Evergrande has been on a buying spree for more than a decade, despite being primarily a developer. The company employs 200,000 people, has a presence in more than 280 locations, and claims to have indirectly generated 3.8 million Chinese employment.

However, the company has conceded that it is under “extreme strain” as it deals with a debt load of more than $300 billion, and has warned that it may not be able to meet its obligations.

Earlier this week, the business’s founder, Xu Jiayin, told employees that he expects the company will “walk out of the darkest time soon.”

As it strives to avoid a collapse, the corporation has employed professionals such as financial services firm Houlihan Lokey, which advised on Lehman Brothers’ reorganization.

State regulators have despatched a team of financial consultants to assess the company, according to Bloomberg last week.

At a virtual briefing, Abdul Abiad, director of the Asian Development Bank’s macroeconomic research division, told reporters that China’s “banking system’s capital buffers are strong enough to absorb a shock even of Evergrande’s size, should it materialize.”

“Because housing is such an essential part of the Chinese economy, it deserves close attention… Housing accounts for a significant amount of household wealth, so the property industry is obviously important. Brief News from Washington Newsday.