Evergrande, a heavily indebted Chinese developer, denies filing for bankruptcy.

As the Chinese conglomerate tries to reassure investors and reduce its massive debt burden, Evergrande said Monday it is facing “historic problems,” but disputed rumors that it is likely to go bankrupt.

After years of borrowing to fund fast growth, the Hong Kong-listed developer has amassed a mountain of liabilities totaling more than $300 billion.

Two credit rating agencies downgraded the company this week, and its stock fell below its 2009 IPO price.

Evergrande has attempted to soothe tensions following reports of demonstrations from homeowners across the country who are concerned about the safety of their investments.

“Recent accusations concerning Evergrande’s restructuring that have arisen on the internet are absolutely false,” the company said in a statement on its website.

The company will “really face unprecedented difficulties at the present,” it continued, “but it will resolutely carry out its fundamental corporate tasks, fully devote itself to the return of work and industry.”

The company promises to “protect housing transactions” and “do everything possible to restore normal business operations while completely protecting clients’ legal rights and interests,” according to the statement.

Unconfirmed footage on Chinese social media showed furious homebuyers voicing concerns about their new-build properties or demanding their money returned in many places, including outside the group’s headquarters in the southern tech city of Shenzhen on Monday.

According to a report released last week by Capital Economics, Evergrande had pledged to constructing 1.4 million properties by the end of June.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this month that some creditors had sought prompt repayment of loans.

Evergrande has already sold holdings in some of its diverse businesses and given severe discounts to sell flats, but the company’s profit fell by 29% in the first half of the year.