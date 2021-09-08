Evergrande, a Chinese developer, has been downgraded for the second time in two days.

Evergrande, the world’s most indebted corporation, was downgraded for the second time in two days on Wednesday, heightening worries of a default and sending its stock plunging below its initial public offering price of 12 years ago.

After years of borrowing to fund rapid growth and a string of real estate acquisitions, as well as other assets such as a Chinese football team, the Hong Kong-listed company has amassed a mountain of liabilities totaling more than $300 billion.

However, the company has struggled to cover its debts in recent years, and Beijing’s assault on the property sector has made it much more difficult to borrow funds, raising fears that it may go bankrupt.

Many observers believe that such an event would have a significant influence on the world’s second largest economy, as the company – which claims to employ 200,000 people and indirectly produce 3.8 million employment in China – would go bankrupt, putting hundreds of businesses out of business.

Still, those concerns were heightened on Wednesday, when Fitch downgraded the company to CC, indicating that “a default of some form is likely.”

Fitch Ratings noted in a statement, “We assess credit risk is elevated given restricted liquidity, declining contracted sales, pressure to address delayed payments to suppliers and contractors, and insufficient progress on asset disposals.”

The move occurred a day after Moody’s downgraded the company, stating that it is “possibly in, or very near, default,” and Goldman Sachs downgraded it from neutral to sell.

The revelation sent the company’s stock down more than 3% to as low as HK$3.46, much below its initial public offering price of HK$3.50, before recovering significantly by the break. The company’s stock has dropped by more than 75% this year alone.

The group announced last week that its overall obligations had risen to 1.97 trillion yuan ($305 billion) and warned of the potential of borrowing defaults.

Analysts believe that, despite the group’s problems, Beijing would not allow it to go bankrupt, instead pressuring it to lower its debt and exposure.

It has completed an asset sale, which included selling stakes in a Hong Kong-listed online company, a regional bank, and an onshore property firm. Meanwhile, sources claim it is considering a loss-making sale of its Hong Kong headquarters and a significant property tract in the city.

Authorities, on the other hand, have yet to take action. Brief News from Washington Newsday.