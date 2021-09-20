Even when lumber prices dropped, homebuilders are concerned about affordability.

After the price of lumber fell substantially, homebuilders’ attitudes reached a new high, but there are still questions about whether newly built homes would remain affordable enough for potential buyers.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which monitors confidence among home builders, revealed new data on Monday, showing that it rose one point to 76. This was the industry’s highest level in five months, owing mostly to lower lumber prices.

According to NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke, the statistics demonstrate some market stability, with building material costs declining. After strong supply chain contractions in the previous year, lumber prices peaked in the spring at $1,600 per thousand board, but that price has now dropped to around $400.

Homebuilder morale peaked at 83 in September 2020, then climbed to 90 in November before plummeting as timber prices surged.

However, Fowke pointed out that the real estate sector continues to face challenges. He pointed out that the continuous labor scarcity has made it more difficult to build new homes to match current demand levels or to take advantage of historically low borrowing rates.

Despite the COVID-19 epidemic, housing demand has remained robust, but supply chain restrictions and labor shortages have taken their toll. Today, the industry is reporting a shortage of single-family homes, which can be attributed to rising construction prices and developers’ inability to find enough labor.

Another issue that will affect the market, according to Fannie Mae economist Doug Duncan, is whether or not prospective buyers can afford a home. He predicts that if incomes do not keep up with interest rates or inflation, demand would be stifled, resulting in a decrease in the sector’s activities.

Inflation continues to be a source of anxiety for many Americans, who are split on whether they believe it will last or not. The Federal Reserve has stated that inflation growth will be a factor in determining when interest rates will be reduced or raised.

The Federal Reserve will meet on Wednesday, but the central bank has indicated that it will not hike interest rates.