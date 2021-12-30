Even if vaccinated, Americans are advised to avoid cruise travel.

Despite being vaccinated, US health officials advised Americans to avoid ship travel on Thursday, noting an increase in Covid-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant.

“Avoid ship travel, regardless of vaccination status,” read a statement on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, which raised the cruising travel warning to Level 4, the highest risk level on the Covid risk scale.

The notification stated that “even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19 variants.”

According to an email from a CDC spokesman, there were 5,013 Covid cases reported to the CDC in US waters between December 15 and 29, which is 31 times the number recorded in the previous two weeks.

Getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a mask indoors, and obtaining a test before gathering are among the mitigating measures recommended by the government.

“The virus that causes Covid-19 spreads readily among people in close quarters on board ships,” according to the CDC. “The risk of contracting Covid-19 aboard a cruise ship is extremely high, even if you are completely vaccinated and have received a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose.”

The spike in new cases associated to the highly transmissible Omicron strain has posed new hurdles for the cruise sector, which has been practically idle in the United States for more than a year.

Due to an increase in Covid cases, Royal Caribbean modified or cancelled 16 of its 331 destinations on Thursday. Royal Caribbean’s stock fell 0.2 percent in afternoon trading.

In early afternoon trade, Carnival Cruise Line’s stock dipped 0.6 percent, while Norwegian Cruise Line’s stock sank 1.5 percent.