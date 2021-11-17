Even as home permits rise, housing starts in the United States are down 0.7 percent.

Construction starts in the United States dropped in October compared to the previous month, despite the fact that the number of completed dwellings remained unchanged and housing permits climbed.

Housing starts were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.52 million, according to figures provided by the Department of Commerce on Wednesday. This was 0.4 percent more than the same time in October 2020, but below the 1.576 million projected. It was also 0.7 percent lower than the number of starts in September.

The number of building permits was estimated to reach 1.65 million, up 4% from September and 3.4 percent more than the same period last year.

These figures come at a time when the housing market in the United States is experiencing high demand that is not being matched by limited supply. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the number of new mortgage applications declined 15.2 percent unadjusted from last year, although being 6 percent higher than in September.

According to MBA’s senior economist Joel Kan, this data reflects a “high pace of new applications since January 2021,” but these mortgages were primarily taken out for yet-to-be-completed homes rather than existing ones. This, he continued, was worsened by supply issues that are still plaguing homebuilders across the country.

“Supply-chain bottlenecks and increased costs continue to cause delays and issues for homebuilders.” Overall construction prices rose 12.3 percent year over year in October, according to the Producer Price Index (PPI), over five times the average annual growth, according to an MBA press release.

Due to supply-chain bottlenecks that plague practically every sector of the US economy, as well as a pre-existing labor shortage, housing costs have risen during the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused or aggravated all of this.

Many homebuilders and potential buyers have reduced their desire for new homes as a result of the price increase. This has flowed into demand for existing mortgage refinancing, which declined 2.8 percent last week compared to the previous week, according to the MBA’s seasonal indicator.

It discovered that mortgage interest rates are continuing to rise, resulting in a 5% drop in refinancing demand. This is down 31% from the previous year.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, homebuilder confidence reached a six-month high in November. The persistence of this confidence appears to be due to high prices and continued declines in the price of building materials.