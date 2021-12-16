Even after the increase in postage rates, the USPS claims that retailers mailed over 300 million catalogs in November.

Officials also stated that the total number of catalogs has climbed by 12% over the previous year, indicating traditional shopping magazines may still have a place in an increasingly digital world.

Catalogs from L.L. Bean, Lands’ End, and Hammacher Schlemmer, for example, have remained consistent and reliable over the years. Amazon and Wayfair are two companies that have only recently started sending out catalogs, while Sharper Image and J. Peterman, which were previously halted, have re-emerged.

“The industry is not on its deathbed. The American Catalog Mailers Association’s vice president and deputy director, Paul Miller, remarked, “There are lots of companies that are still vigorously distributing catalogs.”

Consumer spending has been brisk since the August postal rate increase, which follows a 3 percent increase in January. Because catalogs may help shops stand out from the competition, according to Andrew Lipsman, a retail analyst at eMarketer, companies who can afford to ship catalogs opt to do so.

A number of things may be working against the digital shopping option. Because of advertising, marketing, and algorithms, online shopping can be difficult for certain people to navigate. This can make the process of discovering what they want more complicated for customers.

According to Lipsman, digital advertising on e-commerce sites surged by 20 to 40% this year.

Another crucial element, according to Jonathan Zhang, a marketing professor at Colorado State University, is that catalog and store buyers are more devoted to companies than online-only shoppers.

Catalogs have a higher return on investment than shoppers who only purchase online, according to his research.

Because of the clutter on the internet, customers are more likely to look for specific items, he says, which prevents shoppers from making “serendipitous discoveries” while browsing in a store or catalog.

Helen Kaplow, a New York shopper, admits that thumbing through catalogs and circling or dog-earing items of interest is easier than scanning through websites. The Vermont Country Store’s catalog is one of her favorites at this time of year.

