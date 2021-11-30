Evangelicals in Brazil can get a taste of heaven at sex shops.

She disguises her wares as medication on occasion. Others, for example, as a bakery delivery. Andrea dos Anjos understands the importance of caution when it comes to sending sexual merchandise to clients in Brazil’s booming Evangelical sex shops.

In 2019, Dos Anjos launched Memorias da Clo, an online store for Evangelical women where they can ask questions and get advise on products for a period of life that is still taboo for many conservative Christians in Brazil.

The 43-year-old Baptist is based in Rio de Janeiro, but like Carolina Marques, who launched her own Evangelical sex business — or “love store,” as she prefers to call it — a year ago, she counsels her clients primarily through private messaging apps.

Marques’ company, ConSensual, sells “auxiliary products for partnerships” such sexual toys and scented lubricants online, all of which are presented in a tasteful manner, avoiding the more obscene aspects of the sex-toy industry.

Clients will “not have to scurry to close their laptops” if someone walks into the room while they’re perusing her website, she claims.

Before starting her business, Marques, a 26-year-old Assembly of God church member, sought advice from her pastor and his wife.

They were the ones who suggested not referring to it as a “sex shop.”

“That terrifies people,” they said, she recalls. “‘It’s obscene.’ That isn’t who we are.'” Marques, who aspires to be a sex therapist, says, “They always remind me to be careful with the packing.”

Evangelicals, who make up roughly 30% of Brazil’s 213 million people — a figure that has risen in recent years — value discretion.

“I’m not going to show up after church and hand out flyers,” Marques says from her home in Sao Goncalo, a Rio neighborhood.

“Sensuality is still a taboo topic for Christians. However, it might be something normal in a marriage with your partner. I want to remove the notion that sex should only be used for reproduction.” A vibrating egg-shaped gadget to assist put partners in the mood, lubricants in tastes like cotton candy or “love apple,” and aphrodisiac scents are all part of Marques’ product line.

Dildos, anal sex toys, and masturbation gear are all prohibited.

“I don’t want (customers) to think they’re making a mistake,” she says.

According to Dos Anjos, she went to the Bible to find a solution to the issue, “What is sin?” in connection to sexuality.

She came to the conclusion that each partnership must set its own boundaries.

She came up with the concept for her. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.