Evacuations in Kabul: Echoes of the US Exit From Saigon?

The deployment of tens of thousands of American soldiers to Afghanistan to evacuate embassy workers from Kabul as the Taliban close in on the city has brought back unpleasant memories for Americans of the fall of Saigon.

After the US announced the emergency deployment on Thursday, a photo of evacuees boarding a chopper on the roof of a building went viral on social media, immortalizing America’s defeat in Vietnam.

“The newest rumors of a further reduction at our Embassy and a hurried deployment of military personnel appear to be preparations for the collapse of Kabul,” said Mitch McConnell, a top Republican politician.

“President (Joe) Biden’s policies are sending us racing toward an even worse sequel to 1975’s ignominious fall of Saigon.”

As the Taliban’s approach gained traction in June, Biden addressed the Saigon similarities – and dismissed them out of hand.

“There will be no circumstance where people are hoisted off the top of an American embassy in Afghanistan,” he stated.

In the same month, after the Taliban’s lightning onslaught stunned many US military leaders, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley dismissed similarities to the dramatic evacuation of Saigon.

Milley remarked, “I don’t see that unfolding.” “I could be wrong; who knows; you can’t forecast the future, but I don’t see Afghanistan in 1975. The Taliban aren’t the same thing as the North Vietnamese Army. This isn’t a situation like that.”

To carry out the evacuation of American personnel from the embassy in Kabul, 3,000 US troops will protect the airport, 1,000 will be dispatched to Qatar for technical and logistical support, and 3,500 to 4,000 will be stationed in Kuwait ready to deploy if necessary.

US authorities hurried to respond to inquiries about the mission on Thursday, with Pentagon spokesman John Kirby declining to call it a NOE (Noncombatant Evacuation Operation).

He said it didn’t have a name and avoided discussing evacuations.

The most well-known “NOE” mission was Operation Frequent Wind, which saw over 7,000 Vietnamese citizens evacuated from Saigon by helicopter on April 29 and 30, 1975.

When asked about the picture of American diplomats leaving under military protection, and the unavoidable analogies to the fall of Saigon, Kirby tried to emphasize the distinctions.

He stated, “We are not entirely removing our diplomatic presence on the ground.”

“No one is going away from Afghanistan; no one is abandoning it. It’s about protecting our people by doing the right thing at the right time.”

Brief News from Washington Newsday.