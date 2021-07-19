EV Competition in China Heats Up: Rival Xpeng Sells P5 EVs for Thousands Less Than Tesla

The electric car wars are heating up, as Xpeng (XPEV), a Chinese EV competitor of Tesla (TSLA), has priced its new all-electric P5 sedan lower than Tesla’s range of EVs on the Chinese market.

According to CNBC, the P5’s starting price is 160,000 yuan ($24,694).

According to the news agency, the EV comes in six different configurations with prices ranging from 230,000 yuan ($35,443) to 230,000 yuan ($35,443). The P5 is the third electric car in Xpeng’s lineup, which also includes the P7 sedan and G3 SUV. It debuted in 2021.

According to Xpeng’s website, the P7 starts at 229,000 yuan ($35,289) after subsidies, and the G3 starts at 149,800 yuan ($23,084) after subsidies.

According to Tesla’s website, the Model 3 costs 250,900 yuan ($38,664) in China. The Model 3 is available in two versions: Standard and Performance. 339,900 yuan ($52,379) is the price of the Performance model.

The revelation of Xpeng undercutting Tesla comes just days after Tesla unveiled a less expensive version of its electric Model Y SUV, which costs 276,000 yuan ($42,532) after subsidies and has a lesser range, according to CNBC.

On July 1, Xpeng reported that it delivered 6,565 automobiles in June, a record month with a 617 percent year-over-year growth. The Chinese carmaker shipped 17,398 total automobiles in the second quarter, rising 439 percent year over year. According to the corporation, 30,738 units have been shipped so far this year, an increase of 459 percent.

Xpeng, based in Guangzhou, China, dual-listed on the Hong Kong exchange in early July, raising 14.02 Hong Kong dollars ($1.8 billion). On the New York Stock Exchange, the corporation was already listed.

Tesla reported 201,250 vehicles delivered in the second quarter of 2021 on July 2. It sold 1,890 Model S electric vehicles and 199,360 Model 3 sedans. The business does not separate deliveries by country.

As of premarket hours on Monday, Xpeng shares were trading at $38.28, down 75 cents, or 1.92 percent, while Tesla shares were trading at $633.85, down $10.37, or 1.61 percent.