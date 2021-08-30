Europe’s markets rise in tandem with Asia’s, as Powell allays fears of a taper.

Traders in Europe sent stock markets higher Monday, following gains in Asia and a Wall Street finish that set a new high, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would be cautious in winding down its ultra-loose monetary policy and was not in a rush to raise interest rates.

Powell said the world’s top economy was well on its way to recovery from last year’s pandemic-induced slowdown, with millions of jobs restored and growth at its strongest in decades, in a widely watched address on Friday.

The Federal Reserve’s bond-buying program — as well as massive government expenditure worth trillions of dollars – gave essential support and fueled a year-long share market surge.

However, traders have been discussing for months when the crutch will be removed in order to keep inflation under control and the economy from overheating.

In an address to central bankers in Jackson Hole, Powell assuaged fears about the bank’s strategy, saying that “it may be appropriate to begin slowing the pace of asset purchases this year.”

However, he noted that this would not be a precursor to a rise in borrowing costs shortly after, instead taking into account the Delta variant’s impact on the recovery.

“As expected, Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole address did not provide a firm response to the… tapering decision,” according to Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank.

“However, his dovish overtones on inflation and emphasis on decoupling the rate rise decision from… tapering resulted in a risk positive market reaction.”

He said that a positive US jobs report for August released on Friday might push the tapering timeline up to as early as September, though October remains the most likely option.

All three major Wall Street indices climbed, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq setting fresh highs.

And the good vibes spread across Asia, with Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Mumbai, Bangkok, and Jakarta all showing signs of improvement.

In Europe, morning trade surged in both Paris and Frankfurt, while London was closed for the holiday.

Oil prices fell after last week’s gains, but demand optimism remained high as traders bet on the rebound outlook, while also keeping an eye on production capacity in the US as Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Despite weakening from a Category Four hurricane to a Category One, the storm devastated Louisiana and engulfed New Orleans in darkness. Brief News from Washington Newsday.