Europe’s ‘hamstrung’ search for a post-Merkel leader has begun.

Angela Merkel’s departure from politics after 16 years as chancellor has not only marked the beginning of a new era in Germany, but it has also shifted the power balance in the EU.

Merkel’s successor at the helm of Europe’s largest economy, Olaf Scholz, as well as France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi, are all possible candidates to succeed Merkel as Europe’s leader.

Analysts caution, however, that given the European Union’s outstanding issues — ranging from an internal debate over the rule of law to marginalization in global geopolitics to the aftershocks of Brexit — none of them will be able to take on the job right away.

Merkel left the stage while still extremely popular at home and abroad, despite some outspoken opponents among her European colleagues. She was praised for her steady hand in navigating the bloc through crisis after crisis.

“Angela Merkel is widely regarded as one of the most influential politicians of her generation, serving as the de facto leader of the European Union and the ‘leader of a free world,'” writes Sebastian Reiche of the IESE Business School in Spain.

According to a recent poll conducted by the think tank European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), 41% of EU nationals stated they would vote for Merkel if they could. In comparison, only 14% of voters chose Macron.

However, critics argue that Merkel’s strategy of avoiding crises and prioritizing economic interests, especially when dealing with Russia or China, has fueled lethargy and hampered European unity.

Her departure might pave the way for Macron, the other half of the European engine, to take the wheel.

The stars appear to be aligning: France will hold the EU presidency beginning in January, and Macron has stated that he wants Europe to be “strong in the world, fully sovereign, free in its decisions, and in charge of its own destiny.”

And, with Germany’s new Social Democrat-led government looking determined to spend its way out of the crisis, the country’s long-standing fiscal discipline appears to be eroding.

Similarly, Germany, which was formerly secure under the “US umbrella,” is no longer so sure after Donald Trump’s election compelled Berlin’s political elites to bury their old convictions and begin a paradigm transition.

Scholz’s cabinet, which includes his Social Democrats, the Greens, and the liberal FDP, claimed in their coalition agreement that it was their “duty as an economically robust and populous country in the heart of Europe to.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.