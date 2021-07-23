European stocks rise at the end of a tumultuous week.

The eurozone’s economic resurgence and ECB promises about its stimulus package helped European equities rise Friday at the end of a turbulent week for markets.

The Delta variant continued to throw a shadow on trading floors as Asian equity markets ended Friday with losses.

Better-than-expected company reports and seemingly unshakeable optimism about the long-term economic picture propelled Wall Street’s three main indices to new record highs on Thursday.

“It’s been a turbulent week,” said Russ Mould, AJ Bell’s investment director.

“Investors who panicked when global markets plummeted on Monday may now be kicking themselves for selling their holdings.”

With global inflation surging, traders will be looking for hints on the timing of interest rate hikes at next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting, according to Mould.

The European Central Bank announced on Thursday that, despite the eurozone’s robust recovery, it would keep its ultra-loose monetary policies in place until at least March 2022, or when authorities believe “the coronavirus crisis phase is passed.”

According to a carefully monitored survey released on Friday, eurozone business activity increased at its quickest rate in 21 years in July, as the economy ramped up with looser Covid-19 limits.

However, the study revealed that the expansion of the coronavirus’ Delta strain was beginning to erode corporate confidence, with fears that new measures could wreak havoc on the economy once more.

According to the IHS Markit PMI composite index, activity increased from 59.5 in June to a solid 60.6 in July, considerably over the 50-point barrier that indicates growth.

FTSE 100: Up 0.8 percent to 7,026.98 points in London.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 1.0 percent to 15,661.77.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 1.0 percent to 6,548.65.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,101.36, up 1.0 percent.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 1.5 percent at 27,321.98. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,550.40, down 0.7 percent (close)

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: Holiday closure

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.1 percent at 34,823.35 points (close)

At 2020 GMT, the euro/dollar was trading at $1.1765, down from $1.1772.

EUR/GBP: 85.66 pence, up from 85.49 pence.

Pound/dollar: $1.3734, down from $1.3766.

Dollar/yen: Up from 110.18 to 110.46 yen.

Brent North Sea crude is currently trading at $73.52 per barrel, down 0.4 percent.

At $71.69 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate is down 0.3 percent.