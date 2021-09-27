European stocks rise as a result of the German vote and high oil prices.

European stock markets climbed on Monday following Germany’s close election result, but the euro was pulled down by the potential of coalition talks.

Concerns over tighter supply pushed Brent oil prices near to a three-year high of just about $80 per barrel, increasing energy company stock prices.

After Finance Minister Olaf Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats narrowly defeated outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in a tight election, Frankfurt’s blue-chip DAX index rose 0.5 percent.

For a brief while, the euro dipped below $1.17.

The stock markets in London and Paris both increased by 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Investors were also keeping a wary eye on developments in the crisis at Evergrande, the struggling Chinese property behemoth that is teetering on the verge of collapse and threatening contagion.

“While the Evergrande scenario shook stock markets last week, this week is starting with some positive movement after the SPD party won the German federal elections,” said XTB analyst Walid Koudmani.

“Despite market optimism, this was the most likely outcome and did not come as a huge surprise to investors.”

Businesses are breathing a “big sigh of relief,” according to Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, because the far-left Die Linke party is unlikely to enter government following a bad showing.

A continuing shortage of petrol or gasoline has impacted London stocks, which has been prompted by panic-buying at fuel stations around the United Kingdom.

Brent North Sea oil jumped to $79.52 a barrel in Asian trade due to supply concerns.

That was the highest level since the 23rd of October of last year.

Exinity analyst Hussein Sayed said, “The world’s demand is not being satisfied with enough supplies, and this has pushed Brent near $80.”

“Inventories are falling across all continents as we approach the (northern hemisphere) winter season.”

After a largely bullish start from Wall Street, Asian equities markets mostly climbed, with investors keeping an eye on continued Evergrande concerns.

After a blow-out last week, Hong Kong was among the strongest performers on bargain-buying, while traders were still unsure whether Evergrande paid interest on an offshore bond that was due last Thursday.

Hong Kong rose slightly, while Evergrande’s electric-vehicle unit fell more than 9% after the company canceled a planned offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and said it was running out of cash.

Days before a leadership election in Japan’s ruling party to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Tokyo was flat, with hopes that the winner will push for a massive fresh stimulus. Brief News from Washington Newsday.