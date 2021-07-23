European stocks rise as a result of a mixed macroeconomic message from the United States.

The euro moved lower on Thursday as most European stock markets extended gains, despite a surge in US unemployment gains that was offset by robust house sales.

The European Central Bank (ECB) updated information on its pandemic-fueled stimulus plan in Frankfurt, but experts deemed the presentation to be lacking in new material.

Meanwhile, oil prices have continued to recover from significant losses at the start of the week.

In lunchtime trading in New York, the Dow Jones index was marginally lower as investors digested a slew of mainly positive corporate earnings.

They also studied the most recent weekly jobs statistics from the United States, which revealed that fresh unemployment benefit applications increased unexpectedly to 419,000.

On the plus side, existing house sales increased in the United States last month, breaking a four-month downward trend as prices hit a new high, according to industry data.

Back in Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) made it clear that monetary stimulus will continue to flow as fears about the fast-spreading Delta version of the coronavirus, which was first discovered in India, mount.

In addition, the ECB released a new “forward guidance” statement that will provide investors with information on the bank’s expected future interest rate and bond purchase decisions.

The majority of its choices, on the other hand, had been foreshadowed, and onlookers were not taken aback.

Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING bank, believes the ECB has shifted “towards greater dovishness,” focusing more on the potential of inflation exceeding its revised target of 2%.

Traders anticipate that when economies reopen, increasing inflation will force central banks to hike interest rates, slowing the recovery, a move that the ECB appears to have disregarded for the time being.

Stock markets in Asia ended the day higher as concerns about the Delta version of the coronavirus were overshadowed by earnings reports that showed corporations were doing well.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said, “Part of the narrative underpinning the… (stocks) bounce in the last couple of days has been the belief that support for economies might be sustained for longer as the world stares down the barrel of increased Covid infections due to the Delta version.”

The ECB’s announcements backed up this theory.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.1 percent at 34,749.28 points.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,059.05, up 0.8 percent.

FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 6,968.30 in London (close)

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.6 percent to 15,514.54 points (close)

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.3 percent to 6,481.59 points (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 1.8 percent to 27,723.84. Brief News from Washington Newsday.