European stocks rise ahead of the Fed’s rate decision.

European stock markets gained on Wednesday as investors watched the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision with bated breath and digested a slew of quarterly reports.

In late morning trading, London shares rose 0.3 percent, with Barclays leaping nearly 3% on news of the UK bank’s record first-half profit.

In early afternoon eurozone trade, Frankfurt gained 0.3 percent and Paris gained 0.9 percent.

Despite the Spanish lender’s announcement that it had rebounded into a record quarterly profit, the stock of Santander fell 0.8 percent.

The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting finishes later Wednesday, and any comments on the Fed’s plans will be keenly scrutinized in light of the economic recovery, as well as the emergence and spread of the Delta coronavirus type that has sparked an outbreak of infections.

According to AJ Bell analyst Danni Hewson, “all eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve.”

“As always, investors will be interested in hearing the central bank’s current assessment of the US economy’s prospects and whether it is time to tweak policy support measures.

“The development of the Delta virus type in recent weeks and months may provide the Fed justification to keep its policy unchanged, but any indication that the Fed is taking a more forward-looking approach and intending to cut bond purchases may send shockwaves through global markets.”

Investors were underwhelmed by Apple, Google parent Alphabet, and Microsoft’s better-than-expected earnings.

Apple’s third-quarter profit increased to $21.7 billion, thanks to increased iPhone sales and the company’s growing digital services.

Revenue increased 36% year over year to $81.4 billion, the highest quarterly total in the company’s history.

“The trouble with being the greatest is that you risk becoming a victim of your own success,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, a Hargreaves Lansdown analyst.

“That’s what we’ve seen from the market’s reaction to Apple’s results, which has been rather muted despite an amazing performance.”

Fears over China’s regulatory crackdown continued to resonate around trade floors on Wednesday, following Wall Street’s losses.

Following Beijing’s announcement of a series of measures aimed at limiting a range of industries – including tech and private tuition – that have sparked fears of more action, Hong Kong and Shanghai were the focus of attention.

Hong Kong jumped more than 1% after swinging violently, although it was barely a blip on the radar after a collapse of more than 9% in the preceding three days.

Following a recent rally, Bitcoin was trading at over $39,500. Brief News from Washington Newsday.