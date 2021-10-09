European stocks remain stable ahead of the US jobs report.

Following big gains the previous day, European stock markets remained steady on Friday as traders anticipated vital US jobs data.

The dollar was neutral against its major counterparts ahead of the release of monthly employment data later in the day.

“This economic report draws the greatest attention from investors and traders because it not only sets the trading tone for today but also for the rest of the month,” said Naeem Aslam, AvaTrade’s chief market analyst.

“As always, the Fed will closely monitor this data, and it is extremely likely to have an impact on their monetary policy.”

The Federal Reserve is likely to decide soon when it will begin removing the massive financial assistance measures put in place at the outbreak’s inception.

The Federal Reserve of the United States has stated that it will begin tapering by the end of the year, but has not specified how quickly it will do so.

The release of nonfarm employment numbers on Friday could be critical in setting the timeline, with a strong showing raising hopes that it will begin next month.

Analysts predict that the focus will shift to when officials start raising interest rates.

Inflationary pressures around the world, exacerbated by skyrocketing energy prices, are putting pressure on the Fed to act sooner rather than later.

Despite recent significant gains in financial markets, economists are cautious about the prospects due to a slew of concerns that have plagued investors for months.

“Risk appetite remains fragile, with a number of reasons unsettling the markets, including slowing economic growth, inflation, and geopolitical risk,” said Louise Dudley of Federated Hermes.

“Supply chain issues and inflation, in particular, mean that companies are suffering headwinds on both the top and bottom lines.”

In other news, oil prices resumed their upward trend on Friday, owing to increased demand expectations and fears over supply scarcity.

After a global rise Thursday, Asian stock markets ended the week higher as US senators chose to avoid a catastrophic debt default.

While the agreement means there will only be enough cash to last until December, leaving the prospect of another stalemate in the coming months, investors appeared to be glad to snap up some bargains after a recent string of large losses in global equities.

FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,078.46 points in London.

DAX is down 0.1 percent at 15,241.41 in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.4 percent at 6,575.30.

At 4,089.70, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.2 percent.

Shanghai Composite: 3,592.17, up 0.7 percent (close)

