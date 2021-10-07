European stocks plummet as gas prices reach new highs.

Natural gas prices hit fresh multi-year highs on Wednesday, driving up costs, fueling inflation, and raising concerns about winter fuel bills, sending European markets down.

Concerns about rising inflation, stricter global monetary policy, virus fears, and the threat of a US debt default weighed heavily on the equities markets in Frankfurt, London, and Paris.

Expectations of recovering demand in the next northern hemisphere winter energized natural gas markets.

“With winter right on the corner, it’s worry and anxiety,” Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch told AFP.

The price of TTF gas in the Netherlands jumped to 162.12 euros per megawatt hour, while prices in the United Kingdom soared to 407.82 pence per therm before paring gains.

Asia, notably China, is experiencing a surge in gas demand.

“Natural gas prices have risen to new highs… as insufficient supplies ahead of the winter season raise fears of a spike in inflation and energy prices for consumers,” according to XTB analyst Walid Koudmani.

“These supply bottlenecks could result in increased gasoline costs as the winter months approach, slowing economic recovery and worsening attitudes across markets,” says the report.

Meanwhile, despite tightened supplies and surging demand, oil has soared after OPEC and other major producers decided this week not to increase output by more than previously agreed.

Brent crude touched a new three-year high of $83.47 per barrel, while light sweet crude in New York hit a seven-year high of $79.78.

PVM analyst Stephen Brennock remarked, “Oil continues to build on its OPEC-induced gains.”

“The larger energy complex, which includes most notably increasing gas prices, also made significant progress into positive territory.”

Runaway gas prices are widely predicted to increase crude demand, further agitating markets.

“To put it in perspective, benchmark gas prices are trading at more than $200 per barrel of oil,” Brennock noted.

“This should stimulate even more gas-to-oil conversions, exacerbating the oil market’s existing supply shortage.”

On rising expectations of US monetary policy tightening, the euro fell to a 14-month low of $1.1529 in foreign currency.

The Federal Reserve of the United States is largely expected to announce shortly that it would begin reducing its enormous bond-buying program, with interest rates possibly rising as early as next year.

Other central banks have also hinted at or taken action in the near future.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand joined the banks of the world by raising interest rates for the first time in seven years on Wednesday.