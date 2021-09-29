European stocks have recovered from recent losses.

Investors scooped up cheaper shares and shrugged off concerns about US debt on Wednesday, helping European stock markets recover from recent losses.

In early afternoon European trade, London equities climbed 0.9 percent, Frankfurt gained 1.1 percent, and Paris gained 1.2 percent.

A weak British pound, which touched a January low of $1.35 on fears of stagflation, or a vicious combination of high inflation and sluggish economic growth, boosted London shares.

On the potential of stricter US monetary policy, the euro fell to a ten-month low of $1.1657.

Brent crude oil prices fell one day after surging close to a three-year high above $80 due to restricted global supplies.

“European stock prices have grown cheaper as a result of the recent sell-off, and this has attracted some bargain hunters to the markets,” said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

High oil prices, a political standstill in Germany, and fears over US debt had knocked Europe’s stock markets earlier this week.

According to Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya, Wednesday’s rally was partly fueled by prospects of an agreement to avoid a possibly catastrophic US debt default.

“The recent sell-off has been corrected, and the prospect (of) an eventual settlement on the US debt ceiling is clearly fueling the rebound,” she added.

Following a fall on Wall Street, Asian markets sank sharply on Wednesday, as investors worried about rising inflation, the end of the Federal Reserve’s financial support, and the US debt impasse.

Concerns about the likely bankruptcy of Chinese property giant Evergrande, an energy shortage in China, and the looming threat of the Delta coronavirus type also dampened sentiment.

After a good run in recent weeks on anticipation for additional stimulus from a new Japanese prime minister, Tokyo’s major stock index fell more than 2%.

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida was elected as the ruling party’s new leader on Wednesday, putting him on track to succeed Yoshihide Suga.

Hong Kong, Singapore, Manila, and Jakarta, on the other hand, increased.

Oil prices fell as data showed a drop in US stockpiles, but economists believe the commodity will remain strong for the time being.

FTSE 100: Up 0.9 percent to 7,089.22 points in London.

DAX is up 1.1 percent at 15,409.82 in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 1.2 percent to 6,584.26.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,106.62, up 1.2 percent.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index is down 2.1 percent to 29,544.29 points (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.7 percent at 24,663.50. (close)

