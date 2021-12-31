European stocks finish the year with losses after a strong year.

The final trading session of 2021 saw European stock markets settle down on Friday, capping a year of significant gains as economies rebounded despite persistent restrictions imposed by the coronavirus epidemic.

In a shorter trading day ahead of the New Year, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.3 percent.

Over the course of 2021, it increased by more than 14%.

This year, the Paris CAC 40 index soared over 29%, its greatest performance in over 20 years.

The DAX index in Germany completed the year with a roughly 16 percent gain in 2021.

“As we move ahead to 2022, uncertainties about inflation, growth, and the… pandemic remain, while the monetary policy picture is clouded by the possibility of more (central bank) rate hikes in the following months,” Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG trading group, said.

“Overall, it appears reasonable to predict continued stock gains, but possibly with less of the euphoria we witnessed in 2021.”

As the Federal Reserve cuts back its massive stimulus program and anticipates rate hikes in the coming months, the euro fell more than 7% against the dollar in 2021, its worst performance in six years.

Oil prices fell almost 2% on Friday, after surging more than 50% this year on a robust resurgence in crude demand following a disastrous pandemic-plagued 2020.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s major stock index completed the day higher, despite a disappointing overnight lead from Wall Street, thanks to soaring Chinese tech stocks.

On a day when many Asian bourses were closed for public holidays, including Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, the benchmark Hang Seng Index rose by more than 1%.

In 2021, the Hang Seng was the world’s worst-performing major index, falling over 14%.

It comes after a difficult year for many Chinese IT behemoths, which have been pummeled by Beijing’s efforts to limit their clout.

Markets considered government measures to curb the health and economic repercussions of the next fast-spreading Covid-19 wave as markets failed to make advances in the final week of the year.

The Omicron variation has resulted in a surge in Covid-19 caseloads around the world, but markets have remained optimistic in the face of evidence that suggests the health impacts will be milder than with previous variants.

“Worries about the Omicron version have subsided, but the rate at which it is spreading is dampening mood,” Charles Schwab analysts noted.

