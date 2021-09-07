European stocks fall despite gains in Asia, but Bitcoin rises.

European stocks fell on Tuesday as investors became cautious after recent gains, while bitcoin rose briefly after becoming legal tender in El Salvador.

Stocks in London sank 0.3 percent in lunchtime trading, while Frankfurt dipped 0.3 percent and Paris fell 0.1 percent in the early afternoon.

In Asian trade, Bitcoin reached a high of $52,921 in mid-May, after El Salvador became the first government in the world to recognize the virtual currency as legal tender. In European negotiations, however, it slipped into negative territory.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell when Saudi Aramco reduced its selling prices to Asia, and the dollar was divided.

The focus of the markets now shifts to the European Central Bank’s upcoming interest rate announcement on Thursday.

“After a disappointing US jobs report last Friday fueled speculation that the Fed may defer cutting economic stimulus, all eyes will be on the ECB when it announces its latest monetary policy decision,” said AJ Bell analyst Russ Mould.

After a three-day holiday weekend, US markets will reopen for business.

Though rising Delta coronavirus infections and concerns about a slowdown in the economic recovery continue to cast a shadow, Asian markets gained Tuesday, extending previous gains on optimism about the global outlook.

Following Japan’s prime minister’s announcement that he would step down, the Nikkei 225 momentarily broke 30,000 for the first time in five months, indicating increased anticipation for a fresh injection of stimulus.

A better-than-expected figure on Chinese exports and imports also boosted traders’ spirits.

As the Delta variety sends new infections skyrocketing over the world, restraining consumer spending and pushing some nations to implement severe containment measures, the blockbuster growth that characterized the start of the year has dropped off in recent months.

Several markets, however, have continued to break new records or reach multi-year highs as a result of central banks around the world – particularly the US Federal Reserve – maintaining ultra-loose monetary policies that kept borrowing prices low.

While it is widely expected that this generosity will come to an end as economies recover from the pandemic, officials have stated that they are not in a haste to taper as they monitor the impact of Delta.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.3 percent at 7,165.45 points.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is down 0.3 percent at 15,888.60.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.1 percent at 6,735.92.

At 4,233.65, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.3 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is up 0.9 percent to 29,916.14. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.7 percent. Brief News from Washington Newsday.