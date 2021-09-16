European stocks are up on the back of strong gains in the United States.

European stock markets climbed on Thursday as investors followed Wall Street’s lead ahead of new US data, according to dealers.

Nearing lunchtime, London gained 0.5 percent, Frankfurt gained 0.5 percent, and Paris gained 1.0 percent in early afternoon trade.

Oil prices fell after soaring the day before on news of reduced US oil stocks as storms wreaked havoc on Gulf of Mexico output last week.

Despite the continuous surge of Covid-19 infections, Wall Street bounced back on Wednesday, thanks to rising crude prices and strong economic confidence.

Despite recent hints of volatility, analysts remain optimistic that the world economy will continue to recover as it eventually emerges from the pandemic.

“Overall, the atmosphere for stocks remains bullish,” ActivTrades analyst Pierre Veyret said.

Traders, according to Veyret, are anticipating US jobless claims and retail sales data due later in the day.

Stock markets in Asia struggled to recover from the previous day’s sell-off, with Hong Kong driven down by fresh losses in casinos and internet firms following Chinese government crackdowns on the industries.

Concerns over the spreading Delta coronavirus strain and its influence on the region’s economic recovery also weighed on sentiment.

Traders are also keeping an eye on Chinese property giant Evergrande, which is awash in debt and on the verge of declaring bankruptcy, which observers believe will have far-reaching consequences.

Hong Kong’s major stock index led Asia’s losses for the fourth day in a row, with Macau casinos once again in the spotlight following Wednesday’s slump, which was fueled by the city’s efforts to tighten its supervision over the industry.

In response to the recommendations, which include having a government representative on their boards, the valuations of the six publicly traded companies were slashed by trillions of dollars.

The announcement stoked fears that Macau’s days of multibillion-dollar profits are numbered, as the city-state made more money in a week than Las Vegas did in a month before the outbreak.

In Hong Kong, tech giants, which are high on regulators’ hit list, prolonged a long-running sell-off, with market heavyweights Alibaba and Tencent once again in the red.

FTSE 100: Up 0.5 percent to 7,049.11 points in London.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.5 percent to 15,696.38.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 1.0 percent to 6,650.21.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,178.20, up 0.8 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.6 percent at 30,323.34. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 1.5 percent at 24,667.85. (close)

Brief News from Washington Newsday in Shanghai.