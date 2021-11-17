European stocks are mostly rising, but London is being hurt by the strong pound.

European shares were mainly higher on Wednesday, but London was lower due to the strong pound, as rising UK inflation fuelled speculation that the Bank of England will raise interest rates before Christmas.

In early afternoon European trade, the Frankfurt and Paris stock markets edged up, aided by a lower euro, as dealers braced for tighter monetary policy in the UK and the US while the ECB remains tight.

However, the FTSE 100 index in London dipped as statistics revealed that UK annual inflation hit a near decade high in October due to rising energy expenses.

The news sent the pound soaring as markets priced in a Bank of England interest rate hike in December, bolstered by Tuesday’s optimistic UK jobless figures.

“It’s a mixed picture for European markets,” said Interactive Investor analyst Victoria Scholar, “with the FTSE 100 under pressure… following a jump in the pound against the euro on the back of hot UK inflation numbers.”

“Travel and leisure is at an all-time low… with mounting Covid cases, while banks and basic resources outperform.”

Inflation continues to stoke predictions that central banks around the world may be obliged to tighten monetary policy sooner than planned.

The three major indices in New York surged once more. Tuesday, following statistics revealed a higher-than-expected increase in retail sales, as well as excellent results from retail behemoths Walmart and Home Depot.

The report boosted consumer confidence in the world’s top economy and demonstrated that, for the time being, consumers were ignoring the effects of rising prices.

It did, however, lend additional credence to calls for the Federal Reserve to intervene sooner to prevent overheating and ensure that prices do not spiral out of hand.

James Bullard, a top Fed official, said the bank should adopt a “more hawkish” stance and that the tapering of its massive bond-buying program, which has aided an extended global equities rise, “might move faster.”

After a six-day rally, Hong Kong sank for the first time, while Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Mumbai, Manila, and Wellington also dipped.

Shanghai and Taipei, on the other hand, reversed early losses, while Bangkok and Jakarta saw minor increases.

As traders processed increased US crude stockpiles, oil prices fell, reflecting lower demand in the world’s largest crude consumer.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.2 percent at 7,310.58 points.

DAX is up 0.1 percent to 16,269.01 in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.1 percent to 7,161.49 points.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,404.98, up 0.1 percent. Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.4 percent at 29,688.33.