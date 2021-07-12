European stocks are mixed, as oil prices are falling.

Investors are waiting for company reports and economic data later this week, so European stock markets struggled to find direction on Monday.

In lunchtime trade, the FTSE 100 index in London stayed in the red, but Frankfurt and Paris rose back into the black.

“Even if the UK’s complete re-opening plan is likely to go ahead, the mounting cases of the delta variant is a big cause for concern,” said UK-based ThinkMarkets.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“However, it raises concerns about how the summer vacations would be affected, and by extension, the worldwide recovery,” he said.

Asian stocks had surged earlier as New York made new highs on Friday.

The Dow Jones index, on the other hand, fluctuated between gains and losses in morning session on Monday.

Following a two-day rally, oil prices fell on concerns that new viral outbreaks could dampen demand for the commodity, forcing governments to implement further containment measures.

The People’s Bank of China announced that it had reduced the amount of cash that banks must have in reserve, releasing $154 billion (130 billion euro) into the world’s second largest economy.

Analysts are concerned, however, that investors are becoming overly reliant on central banks’ ultra-easy monetary policies.

Later this week, traders will examine US inflation data for signals on future interest rate hikes, as well as Chinese second-quarter growth figures and US bank half-year results.

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, will also present a policy report to US lawmakers, which will be keenly scrutinized for clues about the Fed’s rate-tightening plans, especially in light of the economy’s robust recovery and rising virus infections.

The newest US corporate earnings season begins this week, with results from Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan.

Despite concerns that vaccines are not being carried out quickly enough in some regions of the world as the Delta variety spreads, all three major US stock indices finished at fresh highs on Friday, owing to hope that the global resurgence will continue next year.

New cases are increasing in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe, while deaths are still rare and hospitalizations are now manageable.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.3 percent at 7,102.72 points.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.2 percent at 15,718.21.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.1 percent at 6,536.06.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,078.28, up 0.3 percent.

DOW: FLAT at 34,863.31 in New York

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is up 2.3 percent. Brief News from Washington Newsday.