European stocks are mixed, and the euro is down as investors await the ECB’s announcement.

The euro dropped Thursday as investors awaited the results of a major ECB meeting as the eurozone and global economy grappled with high inflation.

In Asian trade, pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy to contain spiraling prices led stocks lower, as rising Covid infections serve as a reminder that the pandemic is far from over.

On Thursday, there were also concerns about fresh US-China hostilities.

The United States’ decision this week to prohibit China Telecom from operating in the country due to national security concerns is “malicious oppression,” according to Beijing, which warned that the move would jeopardize a tentative thaw in relations.

Ahead of a payment deadline, ongoing concerns over China’s massive property market and the future of large developer Evergrande were also in the spotlight.

As was the case with US Vice President Joe Biden’s proposed social spending proposal.

However, a spate of positive corporate earnings reports has given trading floors a much-needed lift, helping to push markets to multi-year or record highs this week, with Apple and Amazon reporting later in the day.

Prior to that, the European Central Bank’s policy meeting is expected to provide clarity on its plans, however expectations are that it will remain unchanged on stimulus and rates.

“Policymakers at the ECB appear divided on how to respond to rising inflation,” Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, observed.

“However, it is evident that the ECB lags well behind the Bank of England or the Federal Reserve in terms of the path to normalization, with inflation in the eurozone being less severe and wages being less responsive than elsewhere.”

Following the Bank of Canada’s announcement that it would cease its massive bond-buying program and signaled an interest rate hike sooner than expected in 2022, the Bank of Japan maintained its own easing stance on Thursday.

Brazil hiked rates on Wednesday, following South Korea and New Zealand’s recent actions and anticipating rate hikes by the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

By the end of the year, the Federal Reserve is projected to begin reducing its massive bond-buying program and raise interest rates in the middle of 2022.

Elsewhere Oil prices fell further on Thursday after reports showed a significant increase in crude and gasoline inventories in the United States.

The findings allayed fears of a supply shortage and rising demand.

The news that Iran and the European Union had agreed to relaunch discussions on Tehran’s nuclear program contributed to the selling pressure, boosting the possibility of. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.