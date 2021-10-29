European stocks are falling due to concerns about technology and inflation.

European stock markets fell on Friday, pulled down by poor earnings from Apple and Amazon, with news of surging eurozone inflation adding to the pressure.

On Thursday, US IT behemoths announced billions of dollars in quarterly earnings, but supply chain bottlenecks and a global chip shortage hampered results.

US markets closed higher on Thursday, ahead of the Apple and Amazon reports, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq setting a new all-time high.

“Disappointing after-hours earnings from the tech titans countered good momentum from Wall Street’s record finish,” Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, explained.

On Friday, Asian stock markets were divided, with oil prices rising and the currency gaining ground.

Profits that beat expectations from some of the world’s largest corporations have fueled a rise in global shares this month, easing concerns about rising inflation and the end of the age of central bank generosity.

However, the disappointing earnings from Apple and Amazon, combined with Friday’s eurozone inflation figures, dampened mood heading into the weekend.

Eurostat reported Friday that inflation in the single-currency bloc hit a new high this month as high energy prices rose and supply problems worsened, putting a pall over the recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

In October, year-on-year inflation reached 4.1 percent, more than double the European Central Bank’s (ECB) objective and tying the previous high of 4.1 percent set in July 2008, according to the agency, as energy costs increased by about a quarter.

Overall, the eurozone economy has been steadily recovering from Covid-19 limitations, with growth of 2.2 percent in the third quarter of the year, according to Eurostat.

Inflation is expected to climb further, putting further pressure on the ECB to tighten monetary policy after policymakers on Thursday decided to keep the eurozone’s large stimulus program and ultra-low interest rates in place for the time being to keep the recovery going.

The Federal Reserve, which is generally expected to reveal plans to cut its massive stimulus program next week, will be the center of attention.

At its meeting next week, the Bank of England is expected to raise its main interest rate from a historic low of 0.1 percent.

In the United States, a decline in net unemployment claims to a new pandemic-era low helped to offset data showing the US economy grew at a slower-than-expected rate in the third quarter due to a slowdown in consumer spending induced by Covid infections.

After US President Joe Biden revealed a new economic plan, investors were keeping a careful eye on the world's largest economy.