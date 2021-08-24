European stocks are falling, but Frankfurt is benefiting from a growth upgrade.

After this week’s recovery-driven global rise, European markets mainly fell Tuesday, but Frankfurt was buoyed by news of a small increase to German economic growth.

In early afternoon eurozone trade, London stocks fell 0.2 percent, while Paris stocks fell 0.3 percent.

Frankfurt, on the other hand, rose 0.4 percent after Germany increased its second-quarter growth to 1.6 percent, or three months to June, thanks to strong consumer expenditure.

This was an increase of 0.1 percentage points over the previous estimate.

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson stated, “European stocks may have gotten a modest boost as statistics indicated the German economy grew faster than predicted in the second quarter.”

“However, the Bundesbank warned on Monday that the Delta (coronavirus) strain may cause the country to miss its full-year growth targets.”

Asian stocks and oil prices also rose on fresh optimism about the recovery outlook, according to traders.

As a rise in US Covid infections appeared to be peaking, Asia soared after Washington obtained full approval to Pfizer-vaccine. BioNTech’s

The region was also buoyed by China’s central bank’s request for greater economic support and an effort to keep borrowing prices low, as well as anticipation that Beijing’s crackdown on the private sector would add to the cheer.

Markets have had a great start to the week, aided by bargain-hunting after a recent sell-off triggered by concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant and anticipation that the Federal Reserve will soon begin withdrawing financial support.

Traders hailed news that the Food and Drug Administration had fully authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is expected to help push up immunization rates. New York’s three main indexes all rose Monday, with the Nasdaq setting a new high.

The good news boosted worldwide recovery expectations, which had suffered a setback earlier this month when some governments reinstated lockdowns or other containment measures.

As recovery hopes boosted demand forecasts, oil markets extended the previous day’s gain of more than 5%, which was the highest daily performance in nine months.

The commodity had been losing a lot of money in August due to concerns about Delta, but analysts believe prices will recover soon.

“Now that the Delta variety appears to be peaking in the South and China lowers domestic Covid cases to zero, the crude demand outlook will get a boost,” said OANDA analyst Edward Moya.

Investors are now focused on Powell’s address to central bankers and finance chiefs at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week, in the hopes of receiving some monetary policy advice. Brief News from Washington Newsday.