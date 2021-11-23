Europe is fighting a covid outbreak, with the WHO predicting 700,000 more deaths.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that Europe is still “firmly in the grasp” of Covid, and that the continent’s death toll might reach 2.2 million this winter if present patterns continue.

The pandemic is spreading across Europe, with Austria returning to lockdown this week and Germany and the Netherlands preparing to announce further restrictions.

In addition to the 1.5 million people who have already died from the virus, the WHO estimates that another 700,000 individuals in the 53 nations that make up the European region will die by March 1.

Between now and March 1, 2022, it forecasts “severe or excessive stress in intensive care units (ICUs) in 49 of 53 nations.”

Sluggish vaccination uptake in several countries, the highly contagious Delta form, colder weather forcing people indoors again, and the loosening of restrictions have all been blamed for Europe’s return to the pandemic’s epicentre.

In the European Union, 67.7% of the population has received all of their vaccinations.

However, rates vary greatly amongst countries, with several eastern countries having low rates. Bulgarians are only 24.2 percent fully vaccinated, compared to 86.7 percent in Portugal.

Covid-related mortality in Europe surged to about 4,200 per day last week, up from 2,100 per day at the end of September, according to WHO figures.

It stated that evidence was mounting that vaccine-induced immunity to infection and mild illness was eroding.

Several countries, notably Greece, France, and Germany, are pushing for a third booster shot to be declared completely vaccinated.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has cautioned that Germany is not doing enough to combat the pandemic’s “very severe” fourth wave.

With intensive care beds quickly filling up and an all-time high of 399.8 new infections per 100,000 people, Germany’s worst-affected areas have ordered fresh closures.

According to a representative for the German defense ministry, coronavirus vaccinations would be added to the list of required vaccines for soldiers “soon.”

Troops would be the first German public personnel to be required to be vaccinated against the virus as a result of the action.

It comes as the army prepares to deploy soldiers to assist local authorities with vaccines, tests, and other activities in the coming weeks to combat rising infection rates.

Because of the rising number of Covid cases in Germany and Denmark, the US State Department has advised Americans not to travel there.

Because of the rising number of Covid cases in Germany and Denmark, the US State Department has advised Americans not to travel there.

The rising number of illnesses and hospitalizations has sparked a heated discussion in Germany over whether to follow Austria's lead and.