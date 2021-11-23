EU legislators take a step back in the direction of limiting big tech.

On Tuesday, a major EU bill imposing new limitations on how US tech firms do business cleared a first and critical hurdle.

A crucial European Parliament committee has overwhelmingly adopted their version of the Digital Markets Act, which will impose far-reaching regulations on Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

The momentous measure, once passed, will give the EU unprecedented powers to move rapidly against these computer “gatekeepers” and impose a stringent list of Do’s and Don’ts on their most powerful platforms.

“The current competition laws are insufficient,” said Andreas Schwab, a German MEP who is leading the DMA’s drafting in parliament.

The law will put an end to “unfair practices… The legislator, not private companies, determines the rules,” he noted in a statement.

The vote will now be presented to the full European Parliament in December, with the Digital Services Act, its sister legislation, scheduled to be ratified in January.

These final legislation will be negotiated with EU member states, with ministers set to approve their own versions on Thursday in Brussels. It is hoped that they will take effect on January 1, 2023.

A year after the European Commission initially published its suggestions, the legislative process is heating up, setting the stage for arduous negotiations between member states and MEPs in early 2022.

Big tech corporations and other special interests are working hard to influence the decision, and member states will continue to weigh in with their own national goals until the very end.

The procedure received a boost earlier this month when Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in parliament, urging lawmakers to keep their commitment.

The final talks will be led by France, which has made enacting the new rules a top priority of its six-month EU presidency, which starts on January 1.

In detail, the parliament’s version raises the bar for identifying a corporation as a gatekeeper, lowering the chances that the rule will be applied to companies other than the US’s behemoths.

It strengthens the powers of national competition regulators, with important member states Germany and France keen not to give the European Commission in Brussels complete control.

It could also demand that ads targeting children be banned, as well as that platforms make some of their services, such as messaging and social media, available on competing networks.

The lobby for big tech, the CCIA, slammed the document, claiming that many of the amendments were unnecessary. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.