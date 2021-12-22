Ethiopia’s rival factions are locked in a disinformation war.

Another war has arisen online since combat between Ethiopian military and northern rebels erupted more than a year ago, as adversaries circulate bogus claims to dominate the conflict’s narrative.

From pro-government sites purporting to promote independent fact-checking to opponents uploading doctored content of purported attacks, digital activists have been engaged in a furious campaign to discredit their opponents.

Experts warn that these internet activities have exacerbated an already volatile situation in a country where ethnic polarization has a long history.

“Inflammatory messages have exacerbated the situation in Ethiopia by spreading fear and confusion, as well as further escalating tensions,” Ethiopian media and human rights law specialist Yohannes Eneyew Ayalew told AFP Fact Check.

Thousands of people have been slain and a terrible humanitarian crisis has erupted as a result of the war in Tigray, which erupted in two neighboring states in July. On all sides, fighters are accused of perpetrating atrocities. Despite the rebels’ announcement on December 20 that they will return to Tigray, no formal peace talks have yet begun.

In the conflict zone, communications are still down and journalists’ access is limited, making it difficult to corroborate battlefield statements.

“It’s been difficult to determine with certainty what’s going on on the ground,” Joseph Siegle of the African Centre for Strategic Studies told AFP Fact Check.

“The frequency of misleading tales contributes to a growing skepticism of all reports of abuse.” As a result, a more organized and uniform worldwide response to the issue is hampered.” Since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched troops into Tigray in November 2020 after accusing the region’s rebel ruling party of attacks on federal army camps, AFP Fact Check has verified various accusations.

They included modified content, photographs disseminated in a false context, and bogus official pronouncements.

According to a Harvard Kennedy School research, “two large campaigns trying to alter world policy around an ongoing military conflict” existed.

According to the August study, “it is a complicated case that interacts with the Horn of Africa’s geopolitics, historical trauma, activism, hate speech, disinformation, platform manipulation, and propaganda, all in the middle of an ongoing civil conflict.”

On the one hand, pro-government supporters have worked to denigrate anyone who disagrees with the official stance, a strategy that the prime minister has supported.

"Let us not forget, my fellow Ethiopians, that we are also fighting a sophisticated narrative war against the country, with many employing deception as a weapon."