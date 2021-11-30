Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Declares War Victories and Calls On Rebels To ‘Surrender.’

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged Tigrayan rebels to surrender on Tuesday, claiming that government forces were on the verge of triumph only a week after pledging to lead military operations at the front.

His bullish assessment of the military’s fortunes came while battle was said to be raging on at least three fronts, one of which, the town of Debre Sina, is less than 200 kilometers (120 miles) from Addis Ababa.

“Tigray’s youth are wilting like leaves. It is being governed by someone who does not have a clear vision or plan, despite the fact that it is defeated “In remarks broadcast on state television, Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said.

“It should surrender to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, special forces, militias, and the Ethiopian people now.”

Tuesday’s video was the most recent in a string of images that showed Abiy in uniform with soldiers in what seemed to be Afar’s northeastern province.

In recent weeks, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group has attempted to capture control of a vital route that supplies the capital, resulting in severe combat.

State media reported on Sunday that the army had taken control of the lowland Afar town of Chifra, and Abiy stated on Tuesday that similar advances will be mirrored in the west, in the Amhara area.

“The adversary has been vanquished. In one day, we achieved an unbelievable win with the eastern command… We shall now duplicate this win in the west “he stated

Abiy, a former military lieutenant-colonel, announced last week that he will return to the battlefield after the TPLF took control of Shewa Robit, a town 220 kilometers northeast of Addis Ababa by road.

The decision “has inevitably improved soldier morale and inspired the people of Ethiopia to unite, resist, and push back the terrorist organization’s menace,” Abiy’s spokeswoman Billene Seyoum said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Great strides have been made in forcing the TPLF to relinquish their occupation of important locations in just the last few days.”

However, Abiy’s deployment was rejected by a TPLF official on Monday as a “circus” involving “farcical war games.”

Fears of a rebel march on Addis Ababa have spurred the US, France, the United Kingdom, and other countries to warn their people to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible, despite Abiy’s government’s claims that the TPLF’s successes are exaggerated and the capital is secure.

The conflict erupted. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.