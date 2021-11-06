Ethiopia’s Prime Minister calls for “sacrifices” to save the country.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warned Saturday that Ethiopia must be prepared to make “sacrifices” in order to “salvage” the country, as violence in the north between government forces and Tigrayan rebels threatens to move on the capital.

His statement came a day after nine rebel factions announced that they would form an alliance centered on the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Abiy’s government for a year.

As he signed the nine-party pact in Washington on Friday, TPLF representative Berhane Gebre-Christos stated the alliance wanted to “destroy the regime.”

“There are sacrifices to be made,” Abiy wrote on Saturday, “but those sacrifices will salvage Ethiopia.”

“We’ve gone through the trials and tribulations, and it’s made us stronger,” he said, adding, “We have more allies than the individuals who turned their backs on us.”

“It is an honor for us, Ethiopians, to die for our sovereignty, unity, and identity. Without sacrifice, there is no Ethiopianism “On Twitter, the government’s information service announced the news.

The TPLF announced last weekend that its fighters had pushed to two major cities in the Amhara area after retaking its Tigray bastion in June.

It reported it had arrived in Kemissie, Amhara, 325 kilometers (200 miles) northeast of the city, on Wednesday.

The TPLF also said it was conducting “joint operations” with the Oromo Liberation Army, a rebel group that predicted Addis Ababa would fall in a matter of weeks.

The Ethiopian government, which announced a state of emergency on Tuesday, has denied any serious rebel advance or threat to the capital, promising to continue fighting in “an existential battle” until victory is achieved.

Billene Seyoum, Abiy’s spokesperson, accused the rebels on Friday of spinning “an alarmist narrative that is causing tremendous tension among many populations, including the international community.”

“This information warfare and propaganda that they have been spreading creates a false sense of insecurity,” she continued.

Faced with the recent escalation of fighting, the United Nations Security Council issued a rare joint statement on the topic on Friday, calling for a truce.

However, neither side has reacted to appeals for ceasefires and discussions transmitted by Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, who visited Addis Ababa.

Several embassies have advised their citizens to leave Ethiopia, including those of the United States, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, and Norway.

Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, dispatched troops to Tigray in November 2020 in an attempt to destabilize the TPLF, of which he accuses.