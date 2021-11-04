Ethiopia’s government promises to continue fighting in the ‘Existential War.’

In an apparent rebuttal of international ceasefire efforts on the first anniversary of the conflict, Ethiopia’s government declared Thursday it was on the verge of victory in a “existential war” against Tigrayan rebels and pledged to battle on.

“This isn’t a country that shatters under the weight of foreign misinformation!” Following rebel groups’ advances towards the capital, the government’s media office declared on Facebook, “We are fighting an existential war!”

The belligerent declaration might derail prospects for a negotiated settlement between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

It happened one year after Abiy decided to send troops into the country’s northernmost Tigray area.

It also happened to be the first day of a two-day visit by Jeffrey Feltman, the United States’ special envoy for the Horn of Africa, to foster negotiation between the warring parties.

The TPLF stated on Wednesday that it had arrived in Kemissie, in the Amhara region, 325 kilometers (200 miles) northeast of the city.

Getachew Reda, a TPLF spokesman, said the TPLF was working in the area with the Oromo Liberation Army rebel organization, which predicted Addis Ababa will fall in a matter of weeks on Wednesday.

However, the government’s announcement on Thursday portrayed a very different picture of the current battlefield dynamic, claiming that the TPLF was “encircled” and on the verge of defeat.

“A rat that wanders too far from its hole is closer to death,” the statement claimed, presumably referring to TPLF offensives that have spread far beyond Tigray in recent months.

“Our people should continue their brave effort, knowing that we are in the final chapter of defending Ethiopia,” it declared.

Earlier on Thursday, lawmakers approved a six-month state of emergency, allowing authorities to recruit “any military-age citizen with weapons.”

“The Ethiopian conflict is at an exceedingly hazardous stage after a year of fighting, with no side showing signs of stepping down,” said William Davison, an International Crisis Group senior analyst on Ethiopia.

When the conflict broke out last November, Abiy promised a quick triumph, but by late June, the TPLF had retaken most of Tigray and was pressing south.

According to UN estimates, fighting has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions.

If the TPLF and OLA try to take the capital, a top official from Washington’s humanitarian arm, USAID, warned on Thursday that catastrophic humanitarian consequences will follow.

"Any march towards Addis would, we can only suppose, spread."