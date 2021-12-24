Ethiopia’s government has stated that no further advances into Tigray will be made.

On Friday, Ethiopia’s government said that its troops would not move farther into the war-torn area of Tigray, but cautioned that the decision might be reversed if “territorial sovereignty” was threatened.

The declaration comes days after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group declared a retreat to their Tigray stronghold, signaling a break in the conflict after the government claimed a series of military successes.

The TPLF’s withdrawal from the Amhara and Afar areas had increased hopes of discussions to end a 13-month conflict that has killed thousands and left sections of the country on the verge of famine, however this has yet to be confirmed.

Federal soldiers have been told to “vigilantly remain in regions under our control,” according to a statement posted by the government information office on Friday.

“The Ethiopian government has chosen not to instruct its forces to move farther into the Tigray region,” according to a statement circulated on Twitter.

After months of clashes in which both sides claimed huge territory gains, the short stop in hostilities may serve to cool the temperature.

At one point, the rebels claimed to be only 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Addis Ababa, alarming international governments, which advised their citizens to flee the country as quickly as possible.

According to state media, the government has claimed to have retaken a number of vital cities since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed — the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate — went to the front last month.

The government has dismissed the TPLF’s announcement of departure on Monday as a ruse to hide military failures.

In the conflict zone, communications have been disrupted, and journalists’ access has been restricted, making it difficult to verify battlefield statements.

According to UN estimates, the conflict in Africa’s second most populous country has displaced more than two million people, with more than nine million in need of food assistance.

Massacres, mass rapes, and other crimes have been reported on all sides, and the UN Human Rights Council last week authorized an investigation into a wide variety of alleged abuses, a decision that Addis Ababa criticized.

Abiy dispatched soldiers into Tigray in November last year to destabilize the TPLF, accusing its members of attacking army bases.

He promised a quick triumph, but the TPLF surprised everyone by retaking most of Tigray by June and then marching into Afar and Amhara.