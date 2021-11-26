Ethiopia’s Abiy promises to bury the enemy while the UN raises the alarm over hunger.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promised to “bury the enemy” in his first message from the battlefront, according to state media, as the UN warned that the year-long fighting has left more than nine million people in need of food help.

As Tigrayan rebels claim to have seized a town within 220 kilometers (135 miles) from Addis Ababa this week, international concern about the increasing crisis has grown, with foreign countries asking their citizens to flee.

According to state media, Abiy, a former military radio operator who rose to the rank of lieutenant-colonel, arrived on the front lines on Wednesday to oversee a counter-offensive against the insurgents, handing over normal duties to his deputy.

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate claimed he was certain of defeating the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group in an interview broadcast Friday on the state-run Oromia Broadcasting Corporation channel.

“We will not change course until the enemy is buried… until Ethiopia’s freedom is proven. What we want to see is an Ethiopia that survives while we are still alive “he stated

He went on to say that the military had taken control of Kassagita and that they wanted to retake Chifra district and Burka town in the Afar area, which is close to Tigray, the TPLF’s heartland.

“The enemy lacks the ability to compete with us; we will triumph,” he declared.

The interview aired just hours after the government announced new regulations on Thursday prohibiting journalists from sharing information on battlefield outcomes that is not publicized by official outlets.

The battle has taken a severe toll on civilians, with the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) reporting on Friday that the number of people in need of food aid in the country’s north has risen to more than nine million.

Hundreds of thousands of people are on the verge of starvation as charity workers struggle to provide desperately needed supplies to people in Tigray, Amhara, and Afar.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the situation has worsened dramatically in recent months, with an estimated 9.4 million people facing hunger “as a direct result of continuous violence,” up from roughly seven million in September.

“The Amhara area, which is on the frontlines of Ethiopia’s conflict, has witnessed the highest increase in numbers, with 3.7 million people now in desperate need of humanitarian assistance,” according to the World Food Programme.

“More than 80% (7.8 million) of the people in northern Ethiopia who require assistance are trapped behind war lines.”

