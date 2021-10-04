Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Will Be Sworn In For A New Term.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is set to be sworn in for a new five-year term on Monday, but the historic event could be overshadowed by mounting concern about the country’s northern conflict.

Abiy’s Prosperity Party won a resounding victory in June elections, which federal officials hailed as a watershed moment for the democratic reforms he began when he took office in 2018.

According to the UN, tens of thousands of people had been killed in the fighting in northern Tigray, and hundreds of thousands were facing famine-like conditions by the time voters cast their ballots, tarnishing the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner’s once-shining reputation.

Since then, violence has expanded to the neighboring Afar and Amhara areas, while Tigray has been subjected to a de facto humanitarian embargo, raising worries of widespread hunger similar to that which made Ethiopia a byword for famine in the 1980s.

It’s uncertain whether Abiy’s inauguration will change the direction of the fight between government forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which dominated national politics before Abiy came to power.

Abiy’s office, which blames the rebels for launching the war by attacking federal army barracks last November, has maintained that certain conciliatory actions, such as declassifying the TPLF as a terrorist organization, can only be implemented once a new government is created.

The International Crisis Group’s senior Ethiopia analyst, William Davison, stated, “Any shift in attitude to the conflict with the forces from Tigray can only occur after the formation of a new government.”

Davison told AFP that international partners such as the United States, which has threatened to apply targeted sanctions related to the crisis, “would be looking at this closely to see if there is any shift in posture.”

Ethiopia’s foreign ministry announced the deportation of seven top UN workers, including the local heads of UNICEF and its humanitarian coordination office, last week, further deteriorating relations with the international community.

It was handed to the officials 72 hours to leave the country.

The decision has been met with “astonishment” by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has submitted a formal protest with Ethiopia’s administration.

According to Cameron Hudson, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center, Western powers feel “let down” by Abiy, a dynamic that will influence Ethiopia’s international relations throughout his second term.

"The West will most likely revert to a tried-and-true strategy of applying pressure where it can, engaging where it must, and being vigilant.