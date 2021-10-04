Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is sworn in for a second term.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new five-year term on Monday, but the historic event risked being overshadowed by mounting concern about the country’s northern conflict.

“I, Abiy Ahmed Ali, accept the appointment as Prime Minister today in the House of People’s Representatives, as I pledge to carry out the responsibility entrusted to me by the people responsibly and in faith to the constitution,” he said after being sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice Meaza Ashenafi.

Abiy’s Prosperity Party won a resounding victory in June elections, which federal officials hailed as a watershed moment for the democratic reforms he began when he took office in 2018.

According to the UN, tens of thousands of people had been killed in the fighting in northern Tigray, and hundreds of thousands were facing famine-like conditions by the time voters cast their ballots, tarnishing the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner’s once-shining reputation.

Since then, violence has expanded to the neighboring Afar and Amhara areas, while Tigray has been subjected to a de facto humanitarian embargo, raising worries of widespread hunger similar to that which made Ethiopia a byword for famine in the 1980s.

It’s uncertain whether Abiy’s inauguration will change the direction of the fight between government forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which dominated national politics before he came to power.

Abiy’s office, which blames the rebels for launching the war by attacking federal army barracks last November, has maintained that certain conciliatory actions, such as declassifying the TPLF as a terrorist organization, can only be implemented once a new government is created.

The International Crisis Group’s senior Ethiopia analyst, William Davison, stated, “Any shift in attitude to the conflict with the forces from Tigray can only occur after the formation of a new government.”

Davison told AFP that international partners such as the United States, which has threatened to apply targeted sanctions related to the crisis, “would be looking at this closely to see if there is any shift in posture.”

Signs with a flower and the phrase “New Beginnings” were placed throughout the capital ahead of Monday’s ceremony.

The afternoon was set aside for a mass protest in Addis Ababa’s Meskel Square, which would be attended by dignitaries including the presidents of Nigeria, Somalia, and Senegal.

On Twitter, Abiy’s top adviser Mamo Mihretu remarked, “The path ahead may be daunting, but we shall not be weary.”

